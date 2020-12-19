Clarence Valley’s most influential: #8

HOW DO you make a festival that doesn't even happen turn a profit? Work harder.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder takes out the number eight spot for continuing the momentum built by his first year at the helm, and he said rather than focus on the negative of the COVID enforced break, they took it as an opportunity.

"There was a massive momentum from 2019 coming into this year, and a lot more support," he said.

"People wanted to be involved, and with a new committee it gave us an opportunity."

Mr Blackadder said the break gave the group the opportunity to get out in the community and talk to the businesses, something for which there hadn't been time to do previously.

Mark Blackadder, Jacaranda Festival Manager and 2019 Power 30 People's Choice winner

"For me to take that time to meet up with the businesses and staff and find out what they want - we interacted with 68 business who contributed to the Go Purple campaign," he said.

"We also had a collaboration with Clarence Valley Directory, which provided the Go Local First national campaign … and that resulted in a post to eight million people on australia.com with thousands of thousands of interactions worldwide."

Mr Blackadder said the break allowed the festival to take a step back and assess how to better market the festival, and he said that a focus online would draw both national and international visitors.

Jacaranda Festival major sponsor Caringa has increased its commitment to this gala ball to $15,000. Pictured from left, Caringa marketing and communications manager Glen McClymont, Caringa CEO Rachel Choy, Jacaranda Festival festival manager Mark Blackadder and president Nicholas Buckler.

While this is good, festivals have overheads, and while many groups could've gone backwards, Mr Blackadder and his committee took the time to apply for grants, of which they've now received more than $100,000 putting them in a good position.

The most recent grant will go towards the purchase of a massive 900 sqm marquee for Market Square, and along with the ownership of 600 chairs and tables, the festival will not only provide a better experience for crowds, they will be able to hire the equipment to create a new income stream.

"We are in a cashflow position like we've never been," Mr Blackadder said. "It was a risk last year, but if we didn't spend the money, we wouldn't have the support we have now."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder admire the jacarandas at Market Square in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

The support extended to a sponsorship by the Saraton Theatre for the Jacaranda shop, which despite there being no festival, made just as many sales as last year.

"We really have to thank all the volunteers and people who worked to make that happen, and keep it open," Mr Blackadder said.

"We'd also like to thank the premier for putting up a purple umbrella - we can't keep up with the sales."

Mr Blackadder said he and the committee were excited for the future, and said new projects like the planned lighting of the trees would be another game-changer for the festival going into the future.