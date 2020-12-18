Clarence Valley’s most influential people #14-11

THE Daily Examiner is counting down the 30 Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

Today we reveal the next four in the list from No. 14 down to No. 11.

14. Bianca Monaghan

Bianca Monaghan





This is not the first time Bianca Monaghan has earned a place in the Power 30 list.

From running a successful indigenous children’s clothing line to bringing the language and culture of Bundjalung Country back into classrooms, Bianca is the epitome of contemporary indigenous Australia who continues to challenge the mainstream.

In 2018, Bianca was part of the Tidda Queens Dinner, an empowering event that saw indigenous women and elders from across the Clarence come together to honour one another and pay their respects to the women who paved the way for the next generation.

Bianca Monaghan with her nan.

Earlier this year, while filming on location, Bianca raised the alarm on the alleged theft of water from a shallow creek outside of Baryulgil and the damaging impact it was having on local waterways.

More recently, she helped immortalise the walls of Toast Espresso in Grafton with a mural that tells the story of how the three Nations are connected by the Clarence river.

13. John and Joanne Baker

Blaze Aid Nymboida co-ordinator Joanne Baker has made many lifelong friends while helping the community get back on its feet.

WHEN John and Joanne Baker set off from Melbourne on a road trip around Australia, they didn‘t expect to suddenly become frontline support for a Clarence Valley community devastated by a bushfire.

After seeing the devastation, the Bakers ditched their road trip to become the registered Blaze Aid co-ordinators for the Nymboida fire recovery effort.

While John was out on the frontline each day, helping rebuild homes, Joanne was on the other frontline, helping to rebuild people. While in the shed, Joanne has made sure everyone who came along got what they needed, be it supplies or simply a place for them to just go and talk.

By providing that extra support, John and Joanne have helped the Nymboida community rise up from the ashes.





12. Clarence Correctional Centre

The Clarence Correctional Centre.





IT’S Australia’s biggest and most expensive correctional facility and it’s right here in the Clarence Valley.

The construction of the 1700-bed facility has made a significant contribution to the Clarence Valley since its first sod turn. Over 1,000 construction jobs and a further 600 operational jobs were created, as well as opening the door to long-term, local economic opportunities through the procurement of a range of goods and services.

The first inmates arrived on July 1, the prison population has steadily grown every week and at capacity will house 1000 men and 300 women in maximum security and 400 men in minimum security.

Commissioner of Corrections NSW Peter Severin with Clarence Correctional Centre general manager Glen Scholes.

The Serco-operated facility is expected to inject approximately $560 million to the local economy over the next two decades.

Love it or hate it, the new Clarence Correctional Centre is here to stay and will hopefully boost the region’s economy.





11. Ashley Lindsay

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay.

In 2017, Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay was appointed the number one spot on the Clarence Valley’s Power 30 list.

Back then, he helped usher in changes in organisation while dealing with the task of restoring financial stability and the public’s trust after divisive changes such as the introduction of the special rates variation.

Following the devastating 2019 bushfires, Mr Lindsay was the face of council, visiting fire affected communities such as Nymboida and offering to help wherever he and his fellow councillors could.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay speaks at a community meeting at Nymboida Canoe Centre, which has become a hub for the fire-ravaged community of Nymboida.

Under Mr Lindsay’s watch, Clarence Valley Council was highly commended in two categories at the NSW Local Government Professionals Awards, recognised for its communications during the 2019 bushfires, and its work on the Jacaranda Park redevelopment.

In more recent years, Ashley has led the charge for Clarence Valley Council to become fit for the future, navigating tricky financial waters, while also resisting major spends such as the offer to acquire the old Grafton jail.

