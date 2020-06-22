Clarence Valley's most influential people #22-19

Power 30 countdown continues with number 22 to 19 of this year's most influential.

TODAY we continue The Daily Examiner's Power 30 countdown of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

More movers and shakers revealed each day until the announcement of the No. 1 Most Influential on December 22.

Do you agree with our list? While it is by no means definitive and built by design to stir debate, there is no doubt those on the list have, for better or worse, made an impact in some way over the past 12 months …

22. John and Ann McLean

Ann and John McLean enjoy a quiet moment after they learned their campaign to get an ambulance station to Iluka had succeeded.

The story of Iluka residents John and Ann McLean is the definition of finding the silver lining in a terrible scenario, and harnessing the power of the local community to bring about positive change.

In May 2016 John suffered an aortic aneurysm while at home with wife Ann, and it took more than 45 minutes for NSW Ambulance paramedics to arrive. It was the event which kicked off their campaign and the Iluka Ambulance Action Group, which saw the pair work tirelessly to see an ambulance station at the remote coastal village.

In June this year their dream took one step closer to becoming reality after members of the Iluka Bowls Club voted unanimously to sell a parcel of land adjacent to the club to build the ambulance station.

The bid for an ambulance station was initially knocked back by bureaucracy because the town wasn't deemed large enough to qualify, but with John and Ann's attitude to not take no for an answer, and the help of Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, that decision was overturned and the ambulance station is well and truly on the way, thanks to some dedication from two of Iluka's finest.

21. Dan Madden

Clarence Health Services general manager Dan Madden with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at the official opening of the $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre on Thursday, 13th August, 2020.

In a year dominated by headlines of health and healthcare workers, it's only fitting that one of the overseers of health services in our region be recognised as being particularly influential in the health and wellbeing of the Clarence.

As executive officer of Clarence Health Services, Dan Madden's role is to manage the southern part of the Richmond Health Services Group, and includes Grafton Base Hospital and Maclean District Hospital, as well as Community Health Centres in Grafton, Maclean, Iluka and Yamba.

One of this year's major success was the opening of the $17.5 million Ambulatory Care Centre at Grafton Base Hospital, a state-of-the-art two-storey building which houses a whole range of outpatient services previously scattered across the hospital campus including physiotherapy, oncology, chemotherapy, podiatry and speech pathology.

On top of that, Mr Madden also helped to plan the region's response to COVID-19 and open the necessary clinics to test for the virus in the Clarence.

It wasn't all smooth sailing however, with proposed changes to Maclean District Hospital vehemently opposed by the community.

20. Pacific Highway

The Pacific Highway is now fully upgraded between Ballina and Woolgoolga.

Every day, more and more cars, trucks and buses travel along the dual carriageway of the upgraded Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway, a project decades in the making to see one of the final stretches of Australia's main roadway between Sydney and Brisbane brought into the 21st Century.

Soon enough drivers will forget exactly what it was like to be on the narrow stretches of single lane roadway, sparsely populated with the odd overtaking lane and 50km/h zone as the highway barrels through villages such as Ulmarra and Tyndale.

With the roadway now two lanes north and south, the devastating and often deadly head-on collisions will also be a thing of the past.

Many in the Clarence will rightly say "it's about time", after the Cowper bus crash claimed the lives of 21 people, and a 1990 inquest recommended that the highway be upgraded to dual carriageway.

It's been 30 years, but better late than never.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team gear up to open a 36 kilometre section of new, dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale.

19. Jim Bindon

Big River Group CEO Jim Bindon. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Running a business that's operated in Grafton for 120 years comes with its own set of challenges and responsibilities, but after securing a $20 million project that will create 20 new jobs while ensuring the future of another 60 full time employees it's fair to say Big River Timber CEO Jim Bindon has a handle on things.

Earlier this year it was announced Big River Group was consolidating its plywood manufacturing business by phasing out one of the state's two plywood mills at Wagga Wagga, and ramp up production at Junction Hill.

Big River Group secured a $10 million 'dollar-for-dollar' bushfire industry recovery grant to assist in consolidating its operations and enhance its Grafton-based facility.

The expansion will see 20 positions created and secure the future of 60 full time employees as the mills looks to grow into the future.