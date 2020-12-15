Clarence Valley’s most influential people #26-23

The Daily Examiner reveals No.23 to No.26 in the Power 30 countdown of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

THE Daily Examiner is counting down the 30 Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

The countdown kicked off on Monday with the announcement of those ranked No.30 to No.27.

Today we reveal the next four in the list from No.26 down to No.23.

26. Sanctus Brewery

Sanctus Brewing Co has become a favourite with Clarence Valley locals since opening in Townsend in October 2019.

Independent breweries are the flavour of the month popping up around the nation and in late 2019 the Clarence Valley gained a happening venue of its own.

Located in the Townsend Industrial Estate, Sanctus Brewing Company not only made its mark on the Clarence Valley entertainment scene in its first year of operation, it stamped itself firmly on the Australian craft beer map.

Owned by Trent O’Connor with Dale Johnston head brewer, last month Sanctus won the People’s Choice from about 40 brewers at the Crafted Beer and Cider Festival 2020 on the Gold Coast for its Pina Colada Sour beer.

Three Sanctus beers also took out awards in the Independent Brewers Association Awards, with their Triple B Stout and Blueberry Crush winning silver, and the Big River XPA bronze.

Sanctus Brewing owner Trent O'Connor and Head Brewer Dale Johnston and celebrate their Pina Colada Sour being named the Crafted Beer & Cider Festival 2020 People’s Choice winner.

Despite the challenges of COVID restrictions, Sanctus has flourished in its first year of operation, attracting a wide and varied crowd into the brewery.

While their eclectic flavours have grabbed attention within the industry, if you’re keen to try a more conventional beer from the Clarence Valley, (speaking from experience) you can’t go past their signature drops Pacific Coast Lager and Valley Pale Ale.

25. Alison Tomlinson

Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

During a year of hardship, particularly for the Clarence Valley, the drive and generosity of good samaritans such as Alison Tomlinson to provide for those in need has helped keep hope alive in our community.

On the back of drought, bushfires, flood, COVID lockdowns and rising unemployment, in September Ms Tomlinson opened the doors to a low-cost foodstore as general manager of Australian Community Care Network Grafton.

The charity’s operations at the former site of Riverside Bargains in Fitzroy St is designed to provide a cheaper alternative to the big supermarkets for people experiencing financial stress.

Ms Tomlinson was able to achieve her vision with the blessings of Abundant Life Church pastors Russell Jones and Wayne Crowther based in Coffs Harbour, who run a similar foodstore called Loaves and Fishes.

“We’re here for hardship, financial crisis, Centrelink recipients, anyone that’s doing it hard,” Ms Tomlinson said.

People who hold a student, healthcare, pension or seniors card are eligible to utilise the service.

24. Tim Ryan

Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Tim Ryan with wife Nicky at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

When it comes to Lower Clarence sport, Tim Ryan is anything and everything to everyone.

Most notably in 2020 was his influence in the development of a new home for the Lower Clarence Magpies Rugby League Club at the Yamba Sports Complex, due for completion in February next year.

The new clubhouse and amenities will include a canteen, storage spaces, spectator seating, accessible public toilets, referee and first aid room and four unisex change rooms, and will enable Yamba to attract large scale regional sporting events, carnivals and training academies.

Mr Ryan’s lobbying was instrumental in the project obtaining a $500,000 Community Sports Infrastructure grant from the Australian Government, a $355,000 Stronger Country Communities grant from the NSW Government and $505,502 from Clarence Valley Council.

As the Minister for Sport, Bridget McKenzie visited the Yamba Sporting Complex with Member for Page Kevin Hogan in October 2019 to announce $500,000 in funding. Tim Ryan is top left in the background.

Mr Ryan is the driving force behind Yamba Touch Association, but also a tireless volunteer across several sporting groups and organisations including junior league, masters swimming, Rotary, Lions and Relay for Life.

He is a fierce advocate for many sporting bodies on the Lower Clarence Sports Council.

He is also a founding committee member of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, which started in 2014, and despite being part of the organisation of last month’s awards presentation, was caught completely by surprise when he was named the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year.

Meanwhile Mr Ryan and his wife Nicky are shining examples of robust resilience through thick and thin on the business front.

Nicky and Tim Ryan of Yamba Tiles and Lights celebrated 20 years in business in February 2016. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Yamba Tiles and Lights in Treelands Drive is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years in business. It is one of longest running family-owned businesses in Yamba during a time when brick-and-mortar retailers have been among the hardest hit ind the Australian economy.

23. Duncan McKimm

Duncan McKimm opens the ceremony at Dougherty Villa.

AT JUST 32, Duncan McKimm is one of the youngest aged care CEOs in the country, and his leadership and acumen came to the fore at a time when the industry was front and centre on the national stage.

In March the Clarence Village boss opened the new 20-bed Waratah Wing at the Dougherty Villa aged care home.

Two weeks later he was dealing with forced lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the head of an organisation that deals directly with those in our society who are most vulnerable to the virus, Mr McKimm and his team quickly put plans in place.

Socially distanced residents of Dougherty Villa read the final edition of The Daily Examiner’s Clarence+ magazine in April, in front of the Little Birds of the Clarence Valley artworks by Robert Moore which were produced for the Waratah Wing extension and featured on the cover of the magazine.

In a welcome juxtaposition to the thousands of jobs being lost every day as businesses shut their doors to prevent the spread of the deadly illness, on March 26 Mr McKimm announced Clarence Village would be hiring - not firing - more staff to prepare for the impact of COVID-19.

“We’re in a position to provide some employment and help people who have been stood down elsewhere in the community find a new career in aged care,” he said.

“This once-in-a-lifetime challenge needs our community to pull together. We’re a community-owned organisation and the last thing we want is for good people in our community to be struggling to find work while we’re facing potential staff shortages.”

As 2020 now winds up, Mr McKimm and all managers and staff of every aged care facility in the Clarence Valley must be commended for their part in containing the virus, with zero recorded COVID-19 fatalities in the region.

With a combined age of 209, residents Doreen Sheehan and Win Jefferies had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open the Waratah Wing at Dougherty Villa in Grafton.

Meanwhile, Clarence Village experienced a sad loss in 2020, when its oldest and very popular long-time resident Winifred Jefferies passed away in September aged 108.

“Win was a big part of the fabric of the place,” Mr McKimm said. “Part of the furniture doesn’t even quite get near it.

“When Win first moved into Clarence Village, I was only eight years old.”

In November the community-owned organisation celebrated 50 years since Grafton City Council resolved to recognise the need to house and support the city’s senior citizens, with founding chairman Bill Dougherty OAM in attendance.

Once again Mr McKimm chose the right words for the occasion.

“If there were two phrases that summed up the organisation’s approach from its origins it’s that we need to ‘have a go’ and ‘find a way’ to get things done.”

Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm and chairman Geoff Shepherd are calling on the government to assist with affordable housing.

It’s with that mantra he continues to push plans to address the affordable accommodation shortage crisis with 22 affordable rental units at a “shovel-ready” site in South Grafton alongside Clarence Village chairman Geoff Shepherd, who was No.17 in the inaugural Power 30 list in 2017.

