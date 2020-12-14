Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

30. Ron Bell and Des Harvey

Ron Bell and Des Harvey at the new Grafton bridge opening.

A dual nomination for the two prominent figures in the Grafton community.

While they have always been at the forefront of many issues, including the building of the new Grafton bridge, their nomination this year is for their work to maintain the Grafton Hospital redevelopment at the forefront of thoughts.

>>> RELATED: Grafton gets the go-ahead for new hospital

Promised to be built in this term of government, there seemed to be a lull in proceedings, as people waiting eagerly for a delayed state budget to have some mention of the new build.

The pair, first through the Chamber of Commerce, then through the hospital steering committee, made it so you couldn't miss the issue.

And while Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis reassured people that the money was there, the pair didn't let it slide.

Deputy premier John Barilaro responds to questioning from Ron Bell and Des Harvey (pictured) at announcement of funding for the Grafton Hospital redevelopment.

You couldn't miss it. A huge mural hung from the Weileys Hotel balcony, was followed by a window sticker and poster campaign that meant everywhere you, and the local member turned, there was a reminder of the promise.

>>> RELATED: Is there still money for the hospital?

As the money for planning was being announced by deputy premier John Barilaro, the pair were right there, eager to not only hear the words, but continue questioning - berating regional media for asking other questions.

It worked, and they got their questions out, getting another commitment from the deputy premier that the hospital start was coming this term.

29. The Salvation Army

L-R: Salvation Army officer Judy Salter, GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside 2GF presenter Richie Williamson and Daily Examiner editor Bill North at the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal

The Salvos have always been a constant force for good and helping others in the Clarence community, but their impact was felt as the area began its recovery from the horrific bushfire season.

>>> RELATED: Organisers overwhelmed by bushfire response

Combining with local business and identities, they were one of the first charities engaged in getting donations and support to those who needed it, with many losing all their possessions and homes.

Grafton Salvation Army volunteer Merv Smidt loads the first box of donated goods from the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal.

Apart from material goods, their chaplains reached out to many, some who even refused to come forward after the shocking events of the year.

>>> RELATED: Gifts flood in for appeal

The workers and volunteers from the Salvation Army reached out into the community, and leant a helping hand.

28.Ray and Edwina Cameron

The Peach Farm Ray Cameron, Edwina Cameron, Oliver Cameron (green shirt), Nick Cameron

It started out as a pick-your-own fruit farm with some quirky animals down a dusty road in Mororo, but The Peach Farm has grown into one of the valley's newest success stories.

Adding a popular cafe to their boutique offering, the farm attracts tourists and locals keen for a different experience, whether it's getting closer to nature, good food, or just coffee with the animals.

>>> RELATED: Fine food part of Peach Farm's charm

There have been plenty of obstacles along the way, including a massive hailstorm that took out their crop, but with a loyal following of people who swear by its charm, they are pushing into the new year keen to draw people from the highway and build the attraction.

Images from The Peach Farm – one of Daily Examiner Clarence Favourite Feeds contenders. Photos from @minyarose – www.minyarose.com.au

They are constant collaborators with other local food provedores and chefs, with their now famous peaches turning up in recipes and markets right across the area.

>>> RELATED: Two minutes of mayhem destroys Peach Farm crop

However, the best way to get some of their great fruit in season is to grab a bucket, and get it yourself!

27. Rod Watters

Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks at the Gallery Foundation dinner with Maggie Beer

Faced with the gallery being downgraded some years ago, Rod Watters led the Gallery Foundation to not only sure up the Grafton institution, but expand it into a greater future.

>>> RELATED: Work underway of gallery expansion

Mr Watters is the figurehead of his hardworking team, but his voice in discussion on the arts, particularly related to the gallery in always loud in the community, even from his property in the west of the area.

The foundation was critical in plans to obtaining the multimillion-dollar upgrade of the gallery, providing funds for the original concept plan.

The cake is cut for the 30th birthday of the Grafton Regional Gallery by Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters, gallery director Niomi Sands, Ken Done, Friends of the Gallery chairman Heather brown and Cr Peter Ellem.

The building is almost finished, and their work is not completed, with further fundraising and pledges to help fit out the centre, and continue the programs under way.

>>> RELATED: Virtual tour of gallery's first expansion building works