Clarence Valley’s most influential 2020: #9

When bushfire roared through Nymboida on November 8 last year, it destroyed homes and lives, and left both the landscape and locals deeply scarred.

But it lit a flame in Georgia Foster Eyles that still burns brightly.

Almost immediately after the blaze, the young mother stepped up as the unofficial recovery co-ordinator, spending much of her time helping others who had lost everything and were too shell-shocked to know what to do.

More than 80 houses were incinerated in the small Clarence Valley town of 300 people. However, Georgia's calm leadership has no doubt helped her community through their darkest days.

Just one day after the fire, she launched the Facebook page Nymboida Fire Survivors and Info, initially as a hub for people to let others know they were safe. From there, Georgia started liaising with charity groups and nearby community hubs, which were inundated with donations.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian presented Nymboida woman Georgia Foster Eyles with a NSW Government Community Service Award during her visit to the Nymboida Community Hall on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Help has slowly reached the town, with charities lending people converted shipping containers and sheds to be used as accommodation. However it could still be years before some people live in permanent homes again.

Recently, Georgia was awarded the Shine Awards Grace winner for 2020 for all her work with the recovery effort. But, forever the modest type, Georgia stresses that she is just one of many people who have put their hand up to help.

