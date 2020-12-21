Clarence Valley’s most influential people in 2020: #5

NO. 5 DEBRAH NOVAK

Debrah Novak has worn many hats in her 35 years living in the Clarence Valley. From photojournalist for the Daily Examiner, Clarence Valley councillor, Our Healthy Clarence committee member, to the driving force behind promoting our region’s food producers, it’s evident her passion lies in community advocacy.

“Everything I do for this community I love,” she said.

“I love being a councillor, I love talking to the community and I love supporting our local farmers and producers.”

Yamba Farmers and Growers Market co-ordinator Debrah Novak with some of the items available for people at the markets.

With a passion for local agribusiness, Ms Novak is chair of Clarence Valley Food Inc and, in recent years took over the running of the Yamba Farmers Market and the Grafton Twilight Markets, both of which have made leaps and bounds in promoting and supporting the region’s food producers.

Since relaunching the Grafton Twilight Market in October this year, the number of patrons at Market Square on Thursday evenings has ballooned up to 1400.

“I’m overwhelmingly surprised by how well it’s done, but it was a case of listening to people who were missing out on the experience of local shopping due to work commitments or not living close enough to Yamba to attend the markets there,” she said.

“It’s really rewarding watching it all grow, but, more importantly, watching each stallholder grow their business as well.

“Farmers are very humble; they’re the quiet achievers and they clearly need champions out there in the community to support them.”

Now in her fourth year as a Clarence Valley councillor, Ms Novak is known for standing up for her community without hesitation.

In June this year Ms Novak caused a stir when councilors agreed to give Regional Express more financial assistance. She sensationally called for the airline to “pull their finger out” and, as a result, REX ceased flying to the Clarence Valley and demanded a public apology from Ms Novak.

However, Ms Novak stood firm, seeking legal advice which saw an extraordinary meeting that required her to issue the apology, scrapped.

Motivated by the need to represent women and an independent political voice, she has stood as an Independent in the state seat of Clarence on two occasions.

This year, she received a nomination for Women in Local Government for her continued leadership and proactive voice for the community.

Vice Chair of Clarence valley Food Inc Beef Producer Geoff Jones, CVC CR Debrah Novak and co – founder of Rural Aid Tracy Alder who visited Grafton.

“Few people will believe me when I say that I used to be a doormat!” she said.

“I’m happy to say that those 25 years working for the Daily Examiner enabled me to amplify my voice and raise the voice of this community, and, as a councillor, I’ve spent the last few years teaching my community to do the same thing and be proactive in keeping the council and the politicians accountable.

“I’m happy and comfortable sitting at the coalface to enact change in our community.”



