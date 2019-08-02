Clarence Valley's own TV station is here

IS THE Clarence Valley ready for its own TV station?

People might think twice about the prospect given the changing nature of broadcasting, but those same changes in the media landscape could open the door for more hyper-local content.

Emma Ocholla of Activeline Digital TV certainly thinks so.

After getting his start in radio back in Uganda, Mr Ocholla started producing jingles and ads for businesses and it was there he learned videography and developed a knack for advertising.

After coming to Grafton, Mr Ocholla invested in some camera equipment with dreams of making "blockbusters where things blow up". But after being approached by the Grafton Ghosts to film their games, he couldn't help but think he could do more than just record.

"As someone who films I wanted challenges, so we sat down and thought how can we make this nice?" he said

"I started writing code and we added a few bells and whistles to try and see if we could make something different."

The simple plan to record has now developed into livestreaming and he has honed his skills to include slow motion replays, scoreboards and importantly, advertising space.

Mr Ocholla believed there was space for expansion and an avenue to create local content that could utilise better technological infrastructure on an online TV platform. In other words, the Clarence could have an online TV station.

"I want to set up a studio and produce programs around issues like mental health, so I organised with some doctors to come and sit on a panel and talk about the issue," he said.

"Everything is hyper-local and that is where Grafton can benefit."

The inspiration for Mr Ocholla was the evolving online TV station WaggaWagga.tv which had grown from an online content producer to live streaming everything from flooding events, to sport and election debates.

"Our content started off highly produced but was of a general nature, and we realised that the public could find that virtually anywhere," WaggaWagga.tv's Adam Drummond said.

"It wasn't until we were asked to livestream a football match and we went from having several hundred views to several thousand.

"We had 5000 live views on our first ever livestream and about 20,000 on our first livestreamed boxing match."

If content was relevant and local they had good results and Mr Drummond said they were now producing a local news bulletin each day.

However he acknowledged it took a group effort for something like a local online TV station to be successful and stressed the need "to have an alignment with other media outlets with similar goals" as well as local businesses.

"The big challenge will be the monetisation of it. But this sort of model is becoming more acceptable from both a corporate point of view and also the streamer's point of view," he said.

"It's all about relationships, perseverance and monetisation."