Clarence Valley’s water wait due to COVID-19

You may have to wait a bit longer for your next water bill

IF YOU’RE waiting for the latest council water bill, you may have to wait a touch longer.

Clarence Valley Council has announced changes to the water billing cycle. From this September bills will be issued three times a year, rather than quarterly.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our water meter readers were unable to complete the scheduled May reading,” Director Corporate and Governance Laura Black said.

“We chose not to issue an estimated bill due to the cost to do so and instead decided to delay the reading of meters and the subsequent sending of the water rates notices.

“The next water meter reading will happen in July, with water rates due in September.”

Ms Black said that because the billing period covered an additional two months, customers can expect their water bills to be higher than they would otherwise have been.”

“The break in our regular cycle gave us the opportunity to reassess the costs involved in reading the meters. The decision to change to a tri-annual cycle was decided upon in order to reduce the costs to ratepayers and enable us to focus our attention on other community projects,” Ms Black explained.

Ms Black added that residents who don’t want to wait until September are still able to pay something towards their water rates by using the biller code details on previous notices.

Water notices will now be issued every September, January and May.

Council reminded residents to monitor their water consumption and act fast if they suspect a leak.

Information on how to save water is available on Council’s web site www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/savewater