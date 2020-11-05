Clarence Way in line for multimillion-dollar upgrade

Long time campaigner for the upgrade of Clarence Way Rod Watters was delighted with the $5 million injection of funds by all three tiers of Government to upgrade Clarence Way and joined with State MP Chris Gulaptis, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons at the announcement.

A MULTI-MILLION funding injection across all three tiers of government is set to cough up $5 million to upgrade to unsealed sections of the Clarence Way.

Gravel sections of the road will be a thing of the past, as the upgrades will improve access for local agricultural and forestry industries and regional freight connecting Grafton to the Bruxner Highway.

Making the announcement yesterday, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said both governments will co-fund the project to the tune of $2.5 million with Clarence Valley Council matching it dollar-for-dollar.

The project will see the upgrade of a series of currently unsealed sections of the Clarence Way to the south from Keybarbin to Flagstone Creek.

Mr Hogan said the road upgrade project supported local jobs in the agricultural and forestry industry operations.

“This upgrade will improve access to markets through safe and reliable road access for freight, local businesses and the local community,” he said.

“This section of Clarence Way has a loose, dangerous and uneven gravel surface. This means businesses not only find it hard to get their produce to market, but in many cases their products or vehicles are damaged due to the poor condition of the road.

“This upgrade totals over 5km of road and involves a resurfacing area of approximately 46,000m2.”

Mr Gulaptis said it was important to back projects that put people back in work, retain existing jobs and stimulate local economies.

“This project is a major boost for local agricultural and forestry industries and an important link in the regional freight network,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“A productive freight industry benefits everyone, from the growers getting their produce and stock to market, to the many employed in freight and related industries, right through to the consumers at the other end of the supply chain.

“This is a positive outcome for our community and comes at a critical time after back-to-back challenges triggered by natural disasters.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons welcomed the funding stating the sealing of the remaining 20km of unsealed road on Clarence Way was a high priority for Council.

“This funding will complete sealing of a crucial five kilometre section which has long been lobbied for by the very significant beef cattle and forestry industry in the area,” he said.

“This area was badly affected in the 2019 bushfires and it is just reward the funding is provided from a bushfire recovery grant”.

Clarence Valley Council was awarded $2.5 million following a successful application under the Bushfire Industry Recovery Package, co-funded by the Federal and NSW Governments.