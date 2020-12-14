CLARENCE WEATHER: Latest rainfall and flood information

All the latest flood and weather warnings and information from the Bureau of Meteorology.

**** LATEST WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNING INFORMATION ****

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting intense rainfall along the NSW North Coast today, with up to 200mm expected to cause flash flooding in parts of the Northern Rivers.

There are currently severe weather, marine wind and hazardous surf warnings in place, with moderate flood warnings for the Tweed and Wilsons rivers, minor to moderate flood warning for Bellinger River, minor flood warning for Brunwick River and Marshalls Creek and flood watch for all other Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers catchments.

CLARENCE VALLEY MONDAY FORECAST

There is a 100 per cent chance of rain in the Clarence Valley, heavy at times, with Winds of up 40 km/h from the southeast turning east 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.

Yamba: 40-80mm of rain - temperature 20C to 25C

40-80mm of rain - temperature 20C to 25C Grafton: 40-80mm of rain - temperature 18C to 24C

WEATHER WARNINGS FOR MONDAY (at 5am):

Severe Weather Warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for people in Northern Rivers and parts of Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

A low pressure trough lies offshore of the southern Queensland coast. Heavy rainfall is expected to redevelop again early Monday as the trough deepens and a low moves onshore about Southeast Queensland.

HEAVY RAINFALL is expected to return to the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast during Monday morning. Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced in the far north with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding. At this stage, the widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding during Wednesday.

DAMAGING WINDS, with winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h are possible along the coastal fringe north from about Yamba, possibly extending south to about Crescent Head on the Mid North Coast during the day.

DAMAGING SURF, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone can be expected, extending south to Port Macquarie during the day, possibly leading to significant beach erosion.

ABNORMALLY HIGH TIDES are expected along the coast north from about Ballina during this morning's high tide, which may lead to localised coastal inundation. The combination of Damaging Surf and Abnormally High Tides may enhance the risk of significant beach erosion north from about Ballina. A Flood Watch is current for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers and Flood Warnings have been issued for the Tweed, Wilsons,Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers.

See http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for the latest FLOOD WATCH/WARNINGS. Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

OBSERVED RAINFALL TOTALS

From 9am Sunday to 4am Monday:

Doon Doon: 121mm

Bellingen: 102mm

Mullumbimby: 82mm

Observed 24 hour rainfall totals to 9am Sunday:

Numinbah: 415mm

Bilambil Heights: 323mm

Tweed Heads: 253mm

