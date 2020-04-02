Clarence woman fined for breaching self-isolating orders

A Clarence Valley woman has been issued with a $1000 on-the-spot fine by police for allegedly breaching self-isolating orders.

A CLARENCE Valley woman who recently returned home from overseas is believed to be the first person from the area to be issued with a $1000 on-the-spot fine by police for breaching self-isolation orders.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Nick Wiles said the 65-year-old woman was fined after allegedly failing to self-isolate upon her return to Australia from Indonesia on March 22.

Police allege the woman breached the order of failing to comply with a notice under the Public Health Act by attending a shopping centre in Grafton on April 1.

A/Insp Wiles said police received the information from a concerned member of the public and believed it was the first fine of its kind issued in the Clarence Valley.

“Police are investigating any reports of breaches of self-isolation orders and anyone found in breach of the orders well be dealt with,” A/Insp Wiles said.

“Police now have a $1000 on-the-spot fine that can be issued, and police will be issuing these fines if these offences are detected.”

He said people returning to Australia with a direction to self-isolate for 14 days, cannot leave the house for that period, including going out to buy food or supplies. “They are informed what they can and cannot do on their notice (received when they return from overseas) and they are obliged to comply with that.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected 14-day self-isolation breaches to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.