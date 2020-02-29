Fierce efforts giving farmers hope

AN UNEXPECTED friendship, $40,000 and a town given hope. These are the products of three women's dedicated work in recent months to provide for struggling farmers in drought-stricken Inverell.

Janelle Hale of Northland Coach and Travel, Fran Eggins of Red Hot Hair and Angela Clarke from Book Warehouse have been working with Fierce Female Farmers, an organisation led by Inverell farmer Margy Perkuhn, dedicated to helping farmers suffering through drought, bushfires and flood.

"I was walking down the Link one day, Fran said to me, 'There are women who can't afford to buy their own sanitary products'," Ms Hale said.

"She told me about the Facebook post from Farmer Margy and I said, 'I think we need to do something."

Clarence women travelled to Inverell last weekend to spend money in the drought-affected community.

A friendship between the two quickly blossomed, Ms Clarke jumped on board and after weekly brainstorming sessions and countless late-night messages, the women have now run several fundraising events including the purchase of about $21,000 in gift vouchers from Inverell businesses, collected pamper packs, and last weekend took more than 40 women to Inverell to inject a further $17,200 into the town's economy.

"I had a stranger walk up ton on Sunday and gave me hug to thank me for what we've done, what we're doing," Ms Hale said.

"There were lots of moments the girls had like that, complete strangers saying thank you."

The trip was such a success, the women are already planning their next move, to branch out from Fierce Female Farmers and take on their own project to take women on a tour of other drought and fire-affected regions, starting with Tenterfield.

"People think we've had rain so drought is over but that is not the case," Ms Hale said.

"Whether we join with the CWA or another community group and do the same thing, raise funds, raise goods, package goods up and go out to Tenterfield."