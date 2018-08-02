Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier, Bronnie Taylor
Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier, Bronnie Taylor Contributed
News

Clarence youth help shape policies

2nd Aug 2018 5:25 PM

YOUNG people in the Clarence and the many stakeholders who back them will have a chance to influence NSW Liberals and Nationals Government decisions at two important grassroots meetings in Grafton tomorrow, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

"Helping young people themselves shape the policies that will affect them is something the Nationals are very committed to, which is why our Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro is sending his Parliamentary Secretary Bronnie Taylor to the Clarence this week,” Mr Gulaptis said.

There will be a meeting at South Grafton with school students in the morning and a meeting with a wider group of stakeholders including the much acclaimed Clarence Youth Action group at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre in the afternoon.

Mr Gulaptis said he was passionate about the issue and optimistic about positive outcomes.

"We have some of the best minds on the ground here who are already doing great things such as the Our Healthy Clarence Team and initiatives from not-for-profits such as our neighbourhood centres,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This is about saving and building the lives of young locals and I cannot think of a more noble enterprise,” he concluded.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    News NSW Heath warns of serious health threats as the Clarence Valley covered in smoke

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:58 PM
    600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    premium_icon 600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    Crime After a dramatic ocean chase, a local man has faced court

    Pitch in for the future of Corcoran Park

    Pitch in for the future of Corcoran Park

    Council News Have your say...

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:26 PM
    Police investigate theft of cattle worth $750,000

    Police investigate theft of cattle worth $750,000

    Crime More than 500 head of cattle stolen over three years

    Local Partners