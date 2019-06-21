Clark Irving: the man who started it all

CREATED A LEGACY: Clark Irving founded The Clarence and Richmond Examiner in 1859. This portrait is on display at Schaeffer House in Grafton.

CREATED A LEGACY: Clark Irving founded The Clarence and Richmond Examiner in 1859. This portrait is on display at Schaeffer House in Grafton. Bill North

BUSINESSMAN and politician Clark Irving founded The Clarence and Richmond Examiner on June 21, 1859.

Interestingly, the first edition never arrived in Grafton. Printed in Sydney, it was dispensed at ports along the coast and had sold out by the time the boat reached Grafton.

The following week, however, the first locally produced paper was printed on a flatbed press on the veranda of a two-room cottage in Bacon St.Initially it was a four-page weekly, 42cm by 26cm, and sold for sixpence. When founding editor William Edward Vincent left the newspaper on March 31, 1861, Mr Irving sold the plant and publication copyright to Richard Stevenson for 650 pounds cash.

Born in England in 1808, Mr Irving arrived in Sydney about 1836, and dealt in jewellery, watches, wool and general merchandise. He turned his hand to squatting, buying Tomki Station near Casino, and by 1859 held runs totalling more than 270,000 acres (109,000ha) in the Clarence district.

He represented the Clarence and Darling Downs constituency from 1856 to 1857 and again from 1859 to 1864 and was Clarence River Jockey Club's first patron in 1861. He died from pneumonia when he returned to England in 1865.