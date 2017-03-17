Clash of philosophies pushes rules to the limit

Andrew Baker, left and Cr Greg Clancy clashed at this week's committee meetings at council.

A CLASH of views between a pro-development councillor and the lone Green on Clarence Valley Council has pushed the rules to the limit.

The pro-development Cr Andrew Baker came into the crosshairs of the Greens Cr Greg Clancy at Tuesday's environment planning and community meeting, over a DA to regrade a former quarry site at Gulmarrad.

Cr Baker's view was the quarry site was a "degraded", "dangerous", "moonscape" which could be turned into a valuable piece of property by grading it flat.

Cr Clancy's concerns were for the flora and fauna at the site, which he admitted was regrowth, but also valuable habitat for a number of threatened species which live in that area.

He took exception to the presence of a councillor, he did not name, at a development management unit meeting between council staff and the developer.

The identity of the councillor was not in question, as Cr Baker had earlier declared a non-pecuniary interest in the item and opted to stay in the chamber for the debate.

Cr Clancy queried if it was acceptable practice for another councillor to sit in on a DMU meeting.

Cr Richie Williamson broke in with a point of order.

"It's not appropriate. This should be ruled out of order," he said. "If he has any issues, they should be put in an email to the acting general manager.

"It's not up to staff to inform councillors of their responsibilities."

The committee chairman, Cr Andrew Baker, decided to allow the question.

"I'm not going to rule it out of order as it relates to my conduct," he said.

Cr Clancy said he thought staff should have warned against a councillor attending a DMU meeting because it was not appropriate.

"Staff have advised me that once I was a councillor, I was not longer Citizen Clancy," he said.

Cr Baker shut down the debate.

"Any allegations need to be dealt with under the Code of Conduct," he said.

"There are other avenues available to make complaints. One of them is not making public declarations in a council meeting."

Section 8.12 of the code says: You must not make allegations of suspected breaches of this code at council meetings or in other public forums.

The code also stipulates what options are available to councillors who suspect a breach of the code.

The quarry site, in Parklands Drive, is either a dangerous, degraded moonscape or a site with extensive regrowth providing habitat for animals, likely including some threatened species, depending on who was speaking.

The committee moved to recommend to allow regrading, despite the staff recommendation to not approve the DA and arguments against the DA from Cr Clancy and Cr Peter Ellem.

But as Cr Baker said, "there is every chance this will go around again next week".