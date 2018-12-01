Menu
IN WITH A SHOT: Todd Fletcher trained Ornate will jump from barrier 1 on Sunday. Jarrard Potter
CLASS 1 HCP: Showing recent form in Grafton, three-year-old

1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
CLASS 1 HCP: Showing recent form in Grafton, three-year-old filly Ornate will look to back up its last win in September this afternoon in the 1400m Black Trout Construction Group Class 1 Handicap.

Trainer Todd Fletcher has trained Ornate since October 2017, and it is a regular on the Grafton track, placing eighth last start on her home track in October.

Fletcher said Ornate has been racing fairly consistently, and had its first go at the 1400m last start.

He described the run as OK.

"She is in pretty good shape, think she'll race pretty good (sic),” he said.

"Think she has improved since then, think she is doing well.”

Fletcher said Ben Looker was chosen to take the reins because he knew the horse well.

"His agent rang up looking for the ride, and as he has ridden her before, we went for him again,” Fletcher said

Fletcher said he was pleased Ornate drew barrier one, and said the inside gate would help the Ulmarra-based three-year-old get into a nice spot without too much work early.

He said when things settled in the race, from the inside Ornate should get into a good position.

"Well if she can settle in the race she can certainly get to the line pretty strong, that's the main thing,” he said.

"She is a pretty easy and cruisy, we can do anything with her, (she is) so quiet and really easy to handle.

"(There are) No quirks with her at all, (she is) pretty straightforward.”

Fletcher said his home town of Ulmarra had a syndicate of locals who had raced horses with the Fletchers for years.

"They are the same syndicate and they've stuck together,” he said.

"They love their racing and don't mind having a punt either.”

