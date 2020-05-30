Classic farewell for local shopkeeper and car enthusiast

The coffin of John McFarlane is carried towards his resting place at Maclean Lawn Cemetary, with pipes being played with his Holden Monaro in the background.

The coffin of John McFarlane is carried towards his resting place at Maclean Lawn Cemetary, with pipes being played with his Holden Monaro in the background.

AS THE hearse brought the body of John McFarlane to his final resting place at the Maclean Lawn Cemetery, he was surrounded by many of the things that defined his life.

His family, who formed a supportive core of the remembrance ceremony, watched as the town's heritage was represented by the sounds of three pipers.

READ: A tribute to the man affectionately known as "The Mayor of Townsend"

His procession was led by his beloved Holden Monaro, which parked next to two of his other cars that he was so enthusiastic about.

They were matched by a garrison of nearly 50 classic cars, a mark of respect from the local club that he belonged to.

Hundreds turned out, including a display of nearly 50 cars from the car club to honour John McFarlane, who was buried at the Maclean Lawn Cemetary.

And lining the avenue, the staff of the Townsend General Store at which he and his family had been at the helm for the past 16 years, and members of various sporting organisations including cricket, football and others for which he supported and helped.

Lastly, the community who embraced Mr McFarlane and his generous and good-spirited nature.

With only 20 people allowed to participate in the actual ceremony, many watched on from afar to pay their respects.

At Chatsworth Island for his memorial service, cars lined the streets in a silent vigil, some watching the livestream provided of the service.

At the Maclean Lawn Cemetery, hundreds of people came to say goodbye in their own way from a distance.

At the service, his brothers, wife, and two children spoke, often with heavy hearts and courage of their love for a man who they described as a shining star, and the centre of his community.

Surrounded by a ring of cars, pipes and people paying their respect, he left in exactly the same way.