Classical debut close to home for Douglas

BURSTING THROUGH: Southern Districts lock Jake Douglas will make his 'international' debut at Lismore tonight for the Classic Wallabies.

BURSTING THROUGH: Southern Districts lock Jake Douglas will make his 'international' debut at Lismore tonight for the Classic Wallabies.

RUGBY UNION: When former Wallabies loose forward Stephen Hoiles offered him a spot in the Classic Wallabies line-up, Jake Douglas was speechless.

It took a phone call from brother and current Wallaby Kane Douglas before the selection truly sunk in for the former Yamba Buccaneers junior.

Now he will line up opposite some of the biggest names in Australian rugby when the Classic Wallabies take on the Barbarians at Crozier Oval in Lismore today.

"Two weeks ago I had no idea I would play for the Classic Wallabies, it wasn't anywhere near my radar,” Douglas said.

"I am absolutely rapt. It really didn't sink in at first.

"It is obviously a massive honour just to play for the Classic Wallabies but also to play in Lismore - an hour from where I grew up - is just an awesome experience.”

The towering lock will be joined in the side by fellow Buccaneers junior Conor Young who has played the last year of Shute Shield rugby alongside Douglas at Southern Districts.

Older brother Kane was also included in the Classic Wallabies make-up before he was called back into the Australian Wallabies side for their clash with the Barbarians in Sydney on October 28.

"I was looking forward to getting the chance to play alongside Kane, we haven't played a lot of footy together before but it wasn't to be,” Douglas said.

"According to the boys here, Kane got demoted to the Wallabies side.

"Jed (Holloway) was also asked to play but he had Waratahs commitments, but Conor will line up at loose head for us and there is a couple of boys from Alstonville that I have known over the years.

"We have got an awesome bunch of boys in this side and we are looking forward to meeting this Barbarians side.”

Coached by former Wallabies coach Alan Jones, the Barbarians side will be led by former Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper, but it isn't the Queensland Reds star that Douglas will be keeping an eye on.

"I'm not really worried about Quade at all,” he said.

"I'm not trying to be rude, but there are some guys in that side from the Under-20s ranks who are absolute weapons.”

While the clash is being billed as a friendly between the two outfits, Douglas said his side had been training out of its skin and was ready to secure a win.

"We will be out to demolish them, that is just the way I play my rugby,” he said.

"This is a great chance to give back to the region where I grew up, and the best way to do that is give them a damn good game to watch.

"A lot of it will be playing for fun, but make no mistake the Classic Wallabies are here to win.”

The sold-out match kicks off tonight at Crozier Field at 5.30pm.