Classical evening of cello music in the Cathedral

RENAT and Hila Yusupov, renowned Australian musicians (originally from Uzbekistan) will present a delightful evening of popular classical cello masterpieces that will include: Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Paganini's Variations on One String on a Theme from 'Moses in Egypt' by Rossini, Massenet's Meditation, works by J.S. Bach, Saint-Saens, Monti and many more. The program will also include a unique collection of melodies from Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel, masterfully arranged for cello and piano.

These pieces have hardly ever been presented in Australia and will intrigue the listeners with their beauty, energy and delight.

This program has been presented extensively throughout Australia's main cities. It will bring an unforgettable afternoon to its audience.

Renat Yusupov studied cello at the class of Professor Nikolay Bukin at the Uzbek State Conservatory.

Between 1992 and 1999 he had worked as an assistant principal cellist of The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and concertmaster of the State Conservatory.

He migrated to Australia in November 1999 from St. Petersburg Russia were he worked at the St. Petersburg orchestra as an assistant principal cellist. Since arriving to Australia, he often performed as a soloist with many orchestras.

Hila Yusupov completed her Master's degree in Chamber Music at the same conservatory under direction of professor Nikolay Bukin. Between 1992 and 2003 she worked at the Vocal and Opera departments of the Tashkent State Conservatory as a concertmaster. Hila migrated to Australia in August 2003.

Since arriving to Sydney, she regularly performed as a soloist and an accompanist in various concerts. Hila also worked as a piano teacher and accompanist at the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney.

These musicians are of the highest calibre and bring unique personalities to the stage to ensure a most entertaining and enjoyable performance.

Although both have enormous experience in the world's most prestigious venues, they are excited to be bringing this concert to smaller communities who do not often have the chance for such an experience.

Do not miss the opportunity to see these world-class musicians on your doorstep.