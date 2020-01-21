CLASSY KNOCK: McDonald lights up at the SCG

Naomi McDonald during a big innings for the Coffs Coast Chargers to beat the Newcastle Blasters in the Sixers Conference final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, January 21.

REGIONAL BASH :The Coffs Coast Chargers including a strong contingent of Grafton girls were dominant on their way to the Plan B Regional Bash grand final at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

Opening their experience on the hallowed turf against the Newcastle Blasters in the Sixers Conference final, Ellynie Cameron, Grace Wilson and Naomi McDonald all played their part in a thumping 10-wicket win to cruise through to the big dance.

McDonald was a standout performer in the opener, taking two wickets for 15 runs as well as a catch in the field as the Blasters batted out 20 overs to finish on 89 all out.

But McDonald, alongside Kate Rowlands, turned it on at the crease with an unbeaten 43 off just 30 balls including four fours and two massive sixes as the Chargers chased down the total with 10 wickets and 10 overs to spare.

Cameron opened the bowling with some wild swing before Coffs Harbour star Georgia Martin stepped up to unsettle the Newcastle top order.

But it was Hannah Faux who stole the show by taking 4 for 11 as well as two catches to cut her way through the Blasters’ tail end.

Coffs Coast Chargers' bowler Sophie Mavros during the Sixers Conference final at the SCG on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Clearly showing their nerves on the big stage, Newcastle looked dangerous scoring seven runs off the first over but struggled to punch through a tight Chargers field for the rest of the innings.

Maddison McGuigan (20) provided late respite for her side.

It was a hard day for Newcastle’s bowlers with none of their approaches piercing the Chargers’ thick armour.

Coffs Coast Chargers fielder at work during the Sixers Conference final at the SCG on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Sarah Burns had a day to forget, coughing up 30 runs and five no balls off her solitary over but Emma Howe was efficient, limiting Coffs Coast to 10 runs off her three overs.

The Chargers move on to face the ACT Aces in the final tonight after they edged the Illawarra Flames in the Thunder Conference final this afternoon, posting a huge 5 for 152 total before limiting their opposition to a lowly score with a confident performance.

For full results of tonight’s final, head to our website at dailyexaminer.com.au or see Thursday’s edition of The Daily Examiner.