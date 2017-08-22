Clean bill of health for Ghosts heading into grand final

OFF AND AWAY: Grafton Ghosts winger Mitch Gorman sprinting down the touchline to score.

THE GRAFTON Ghosts will have all players fit and firing for the grand final in two weeks says club president Joe Kinnane.

"There were no injuries out of yesterday's game, so we've now got two weeks to prepare for a home grand final," Kinnane said.

"The only thing we need to do now is get the reserve and the under-18s into their grand finals next week."

The failure of the juniors and reserve grades to make the finals was the only disappointment for the club. The reserves went down to the Coffs Harbour Comets 30-21 and the under-18s lost to Sawtell 30-24.

"The under-18s led for most of the game except for the end and the reserves paid for having four players sitting on the bench for first grade," Kinnane said.

"That said, we're still hoping they can win through to the grand final next week."

Kinnane said the club would also do a rare thing: support arch rivals the South Grafton Rebels in next week's final.

"It would be a great thing for Group 2 to have the two Clarence teams in the grand final," he said.

"Not just because they get the gate, but because of the great rivalry between the club. It's an extra local derby with even more riding on it."