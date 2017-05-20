23°
Opinion

Clean me out, Scotty! Let's follow your advice

Max Crus, Grape Expectations | 20th May 2017 2:31 PM
Redman Coonawarra The Last Row Shiraz (2014, $30): The last row is the back bench where junior pollies and ex-PMs sneer and bicker, lamenting they can't drink at lunch now because of drug testing. Rating: 9/10.
Redman Coonawarra The Last Row Shiraz (2014, $30): The last row is the back bench where junior pollies and ex-PMs sneer and bicker, lamenting they can't drink at lunch now because of drug testing. Rating: 9/10.

"MR SPEAKER, I now table the Supply Bill for 2017”.

Isn't it nice to have a template for your household budget each May? All you do is calculate how much you earn compared to Australia and follow the Treasurer's advice.

Okay, it doesn't always work - who can forget Joe Hockey's 2014 budget. Struth, all his cuts to low-income earners forced us to default on the mortgage so we ended up homeless, albeit a lot leaner, serving us right for being poor.

Luckily, 2017 is better. Sure, we're cutting back health expenditure, so shampoo, conditioner, soap and body wash will go. But we'll get that back when we're rich, and 'wt*' is body wash anyway?

In one break from the government's budget, we've got fiscal guts in the Crus household so we're whacking a huge tax on mining. Alas this raised no more than the national version, as despite extensive exploration, the dog has found nothing of value in the back yard, although her enthusiasm is undiminished.

Similarly, while the Coalition remains reluctant to tax multinationals we have no such reservation and have cleverly joined tax and race laws such that every time Ms L. uses Google with her iFruit I am entitled to watch another hour of football or MotoGP with impunity from any form of vilification.

Annoyingly, this strategy has been as spectacularly unsuccessful as the government's, and Google, iFruit and Ms L. continue undaunted, making up their own rules.

Accordingly, we too are cutting the foreign aid budget, they are clearly getting enough already.

Using the same housing model as the Treasurer, we implemented salary sacrificing at home, but alas, as with most Australians, we don't earn enough to sacrifice $15k per year to anyone let alone the God of Housing Affordability.

We'll also follow the Government's lead in cutting education funding increases, a term which confuses everyone, pretending they/we are doing something good. They're not, and we weren't going to either until we realised that we enjoy reading, so we scrapped that lead of Mr Morrison too.

Hang on, maybe future Treasurers could use our budget as a template for the country's and a key plank could be, as at home, simply raise spending on everything, specially agriculture (e.g. wine and food) and infrastructure (a new fridge).

It's not that hard, Scotty.

Grafton Daily Examiner
