Clean Up Australia makes a comeback in Iluka

RESIDENTS of Iluka will be pleased to know that the nationwide campaign to "Clean up Australia" is making a comeback to Iluka after a few years in recess. Townsfolk guard their "natural" beauty and it is something they are very proud of.

The event is traditionally held on the first weekend in March but for Iluka residents the main activity will be on Saturday, March 4, because the town markets will be on the Sunday. Assembly point will be at the skatepark at 8am and it will be all over by 10am.

Clarence Valley council staff will collect the bags on the following Monday.

Various community groups such as the Iluka Boardriders, CWA, Men's Shed and AIR will take responsibility for their own areas while the general public will concentrate on the main road into town.

A number of groups in town have reacted positively to cleaning an area they have some connection or ownership over.

For instance the Iluka boardriders will clean up the area around the new parking area at the North wall, and the southern section of main beach.

The Heart Foundation walkers will concentrate on improving the new walkway either side of the hotel.

The history group in conjunction with the CWA ladies will look at the war memorial park.

The Men's Shed on the northern side of town will clean up the Industrial area.

AIR (Association of Iluka Residents) will work in with a national parks representative and do the Bluff parking area and beach.

Even small groups like the book club are doing the library precinct and the croquet players will look at the koala reserve behind the bowls club.

The principal of Iluka Public will send out different classes to different parts of town such as the scout hall area and skatepark.

The general population who turn up will be divided into one-kilometre sections concentrated on the main road into town.

Bags will be provided as well as some gloves. Insurance cover is available for those who register on the day.

Hogue's Bakery is providing an incentive by offering a voucher for a cup of coffee and cake at a much-reduced rate for that month to any adults participating on the day.

Bring a dog (and doggie bag) and make a family day of it. It's a chance to show the kids how to be proud of their town.