Clean up Australia this Sunday

CLEAN Up Australia Day will be held on Sunday, March 5. And if you're keen to help out, from Bom Bom to Minnie Water, grab a pair of clubs and help out in the Clarence Valley.

If you can't make it out this Sunday, you can still do your part by reducing your household waste with these handy tips by organisation experts Julie Tylman and Ali Linz.

Tips to avoid excess waste at home:

Buy in bulk: reduce packaging waste and save money

No more plastic bags: use reusable bags, keep them in your car and stash a foldaway tote in your purse.

Cut down on using paper towels: replace with microfibre cloths, old t-shirts, or towels. Stash a small bin under your sink to toss used, dirty cloths in to make it easier to transport to the laundry.

Reusable water bottles: refill instead of buying new.

If you're a foodie: google the many different ways to reuse: onion skins, broccoli and herb stems, fruit starting to over-ripen and more. Otherwise start buying less and topping up as needed.

Mindful gifting tips: