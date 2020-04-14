CLEAN-UP CANNED: Keep your rubbish at home

Council are urging residents to resist dumping things like excess toilets on the kerb as the scheduled May clean-up has been postponed.

Council are urging residents to resist dumping things like excess toilets on the kerb as the scheduled May clean-up has been postponed.

RESIDENTS are being urged to put off clearing out their houses as more and more people hit the tips.

Clarence Valley Council have reported an increase in the people clearing out their homes now that social isolation measures are in full swing.

As a result council Landfill and Waste Transfer facilities are being swamped by residents bringing in trailer loads of household waste and council general manager Ashley Lindsay has urged people to put off that clear out.

"I'd like to remind the community about important NSW Government health orders restricting non-essential movement," he said.

"Now is not the time to be filling up a ute or trailer for a trip to the tip."

"For your safety, the safety of your family and our staff, please stay clear of these facilities until the COVID-19 crisis is over. Driving to the tip is not essential travel."

The annual bulky waste collection, which was scheduled to kick off in May, has also been postponed until further notice due to health and safety concerns.

Council are reminding residents not to leave unwanted goods on the kerbside as this may be deemed illegal dumping which could result in a fine.

It's also important not to dump unwanted goods next to, or in, charity bins.

Check with your local charity to see if they are operational or simply 'wait to donate'.