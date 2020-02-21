Clean up in aisle five for our fireys at the Grafton Rowing Club

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton posted this photo cleaning up the Grafton Rowing Club sheds after flooding on the Clarence River in Grafton last week. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton posted this photo cleaning up the Grafton Rowing Club sheds after flooding on the Clarence River in Grafton last week. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton

ROWING :As the Clarence Valley was hit hard by heavy rain over the last two weeks, a number of properties were left submerged due to rising waters along the Clarence River.

Among the affected locations was the Grafton Rowing Club, who are no strangers to the water, but they were left with the sizeable task of cleaning out all the mud and sediment from the rising river last week.

The club, along with the Big River Sailing Club, is often one of the first buildings impacted by any excess flow on the Clarence River making it difficult to get rid of the muck left behind.

But thanks to Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton and their powerful fire hoses, that task was made a lot less challenging.

The fire crew posted on their Facebook with the tag #morethanfire, as they got out and made short work of the job under less than ideal conditions.

“After the fires or floods pass we don’t stop there, Crew 306 today responded to a public assist,” the Facebook post read on Monday.

“The Grafton rowing and sailing sheds were full of mud from moderate flooding of our local Clarence River. Crews hosed out the mud as the tide dropped making the best of the smelly dirty job at hand.”

It has been a difficult summer for the Grafton Rowing Club, who held their annual Head of the Clarence River Regatta late last year under a blanket of thick smoke as bushfires tore through the Clarence Valley before the recent flooding of the club’s shed.

The river has since lowered to regular levels, allowing the club access to the waterfront property.

Members will be hoping for a clean break in the weather over the weeks ahead as they look to get back into a rhythm for another successful year out on the river.