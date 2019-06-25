Menu
KUMBIA CRASH: Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads and council will be undertaking works to cover burnt grass and consolidate memorials at the tragic incident site on Bunya Highway at Kumbia,
News

Clean-up of tragic Kumbia crash site begins

Molly Hancock
by
25th Jun 2019 11:05 AM
FOLLOWING last month's tragedy at Kumbia that killed Charmaine Harris McLeod and her four children, Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4 and Zaidok, 2, the South Burnett Council will be undertaking works to cover burnt grass and consolidate memorials.

After consultation with the affected family, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport, it has been decided the site of the crash has resulted in a significant visual impact that has caused distress, particularly to schoolchildren in the area who travel the road daily.

Queensland Police have received approval from the family to undertake the clean-up of the site which will include hydro mulching burned areas and consolidating temporary memorials.

Works are scheduled to start Thursday, June 27 and temporary memorials will remain on site until July 19.

A memorial cross will be later be established if the family wishes.

South Burnett

