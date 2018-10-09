MPs leave ‘vomit, used condoms’

CLEANERS have slammed debaucherous UK MPs who are leaving "vomit and used condoms" in their offices after nights of wild partying.

According to the Sunday Times, the problem is so severe there are now plans to introduce a new "service agreement" which would to force politicians and staff to follow strict rules regarding "the appropriate use of their workspace".

A source told the paper "disgusted" cleaning staff were fed up with the situation.

"It's the type of behaviour you would expect from students enjoying freshers' week, not MPs and their staff," the source said.

"Cleaners are being confronted with vomit and used condoms in offices used by MPs and their staff.

"It should be made clear that the cleaners are not there to clear up after their debauchery and this is not an appropriate use of their office space."

If the new rule is adopted, it would mean all parliament workers would have to sign a contract vowing not to misuse their workplace.

Those who then break the rules could be slapped with serious punishments.

The news follows a crackdown on the parliament's "subsidised drinking culture" which made headlines last year when it was revealed there was a total of 11 bars and eateries selling cheap booze in the Commons.

That revelation was made in the wake of the so-called Westminster "sex scandal", which broke after an explosive report revealed one in five parliament workers had been the victim of sexual harassment.

According to the Times, parliamentary staff also previously criticised the "sexist, laddish, misogynistic" culture caused by a "toxic" mixture of alcohol and power.

A sex scandal rocked the UK government last year. Picture: iStock

As the scandal unfolded, Alice Bailey, the former manager of in-house bar the Sports and Social, claimed she had been groped and harassed for sex by male MPs who "spent all day boozing" and "fancied their chances" because they thought they were "very important people", the Times reported.

The Sports and Social was temporarily closed in December after two parliamentary staffers got into a fist fight on the premises.

It has since reopened under a new name with shorter opening hours.

And in another high-profile incident, a woman also allegedly had her drink spiked with a date-rape drug while visiting a bar in parliament frequented by MPs, according to the Times.

An investigation into alcohol consumption in parliament has been promised, and a hotline has been set up to make reporting of breaches easier for whistleblowers.