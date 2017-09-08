Cleared trees for Pacific Hwy reused for habitat restoration

TREES that have been cleared as part of the Pacific Hwy upgrade have been given a new life, repurposed to help restore riverbanks and aquatic habitats.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said work is progressing to clear around 48 hectares of bush between Maclean and Devils Pulpit as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the upgrade.

"For several years we have been implementing a variety of ways to better reuse trees cleared for highway upgrades and we have had some great successes," the spokesperson said.

"While vegetation removal is avoided wherever possible, when it is required, timber is incorporated into bridge repair work in the local area or provided to NSW State Forests for commercial products.

"Root balls and logs are donated to land care groups for river bank restoration work. The heavy mass and the way the root balls are configured are invaluable for bank stabilisation.

"They provide an anchor to stabilise the bank and can be planted in the knowledge the new vegetation won't be washed out or be undermined by a continually eroding bank. They are ideally suited to preventing sediment entering our waterways."

Roads and Maritime Services is working with local community groups and organisations including NSW Department of Primary Industries and North Coast Local Land Services at Grafton to provide root balls for waterway and aquatic habitat restoration projects.

The spokesperson said in Coldstream River, DPI is using root balls to restore riverine aquatic health in their Aquatic Habitat Rehabilitation program by placing them at suitable sites in the river to create new fish habitats among the roots. A separate project is also under way using root balls to bolster fish habitats in Emigrant Creek.

"Clearing for road projects is a two-stage process, with ecologists first walking the site on the day and night before clearing and assessing the habitat quality of all trees involved," the spokesperson said.

"Trees with no hollows get cleared first, then there's a 48 hour period after the initial noise and disturbance to allow time for the animals to leave the area.

"When habitat trees are felled, they're inspected by project ecologists to ensure there is no fauna in them before further processing. Roads and Maritime has been using this two-stage clearing for many years, now on the Pacific Highway upgrade with very good success at minimising harm to native fauna."

In key koala population areas on the Woolgoolga to Ballina project additional measures are being implemented such as use of koala detection dogs before clearing.

The spokesperson said trees are cut close to ground level and root balls dug are out by excavators and where possible are put to one side for use by community groups, Landcare, NSW National Parks as well as DPI Fisheries.

Repurposing all parts of the tree also has benefits for the quality of the future road surface.

"If tree root bulbs are left in the ground after trees have been felled, they rot. You want a stable foundation under the road," the spokesperson said.

Vegetation removal is offset with protection of other areas of vegetated land by a ratio of 4:1, with every hectare of cleared vegetation matched be at least four hectares guaranteed to be preserved, as part of the project approval.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project is upgrading about 155 kilometres of highway. The project starts about six kilometres north of Woolgoolga, north of Coffs Harbour and ends about six kilometres south of Ballina.

The Australian and NSW governments have been jointly upgrading the Pacific Highway to provide a four lane divided road from Hexham to Queensland. Upgrading started in 1996 and 2020 has been identified as the targeted completion.