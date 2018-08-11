CLEARING SALE: Farmer sells up to chase old flame
WHEN you hear of farmers selling up and moving on it is often connected to dry times or vengeful bankers.
But for Kim Davison the story is much different.
She is selling a lifetime's worth of equipment, tools and machinery to move interstate after renewing a relationship that laid dormant for 37 years.
"I lost my husband, Steve, a couple of years ago and I thought that was it for me, that I was going to be one my own for the rest of my life," Mrs Davison said.
It was sorting through family photos while preparing her will that Mrs Davison found aged images of her first boyfriend from back when she was 17 years old.
On a lark, she tracked him down on Facebook and the pair were quickly reunited.
"I said, 'I don't know if you remember me but, my name is Kim Collins and I thought you could show your kids what you looked like when you had hair," she said.
"Half an hour later I get a message back from him and he said, 'Oh my God, of course I remember you.'
"Then we started chatting."
That was back in April and the pair have been in near constant contact since.
"We've know each other all our lives, that's what it feels like. It's like we're the same, but we got old," Mrs Davison said.
"Maybe your hormones are a little different and we don't live at our parents' house any more and we don't claw at each other like we used to, but it's lovely," she said.
The renewed romance ignited when Mrs Davison was at a turning point in her life.
She had to move off the farm because it was too much work for one person but she didn't know where to go.
There was an idea of moving into Warwick or back to Sydney.
"I was so depressed. I sat out the back, threw my hand up in the air and said, all right universe, what do you want me to do?
"The next day I reconnected with Craig," she said.
"I'm not sure Steve hasn't organised this from wherever he is."
Mrs Davison's clearing sale will be held on August 18 from 9am-2pm at 331 Hendon-Victoria Hill Rd, Deuchar.
Clearing Sale List
Saddles and horse gear
Tractor with implements
Tools
Caravan manoeuvring wheel (new)
Free standing hammock
Craft and sewing stuff
Barbecue with gas bottle
Compressor
Push bikes
Cement mixer
44-gallon drums
Beds
Kitchen utensils /kitchen appliances
Cutlery and crockery
Quad and trike for parts only
Squash racquets
Swag
Table tennis table
Steel and iron
Fishing Rods and gear
Coffee tables
Queen and double beds
Tv unit