Joe Cleary-trained Kiss My Swiss wins the GRAFTON CUP DAY RACE 1 FIDELITY CAPITAL BENCHMARK 66 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1000 METRES)
Horses

Cleary says Kiss My Swiss in Grafton Cup Day opener

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
QUEANBEYAN trainer Joe Cleary kicked off Grafton Cup Day with a bang after Kiss My Swiss took care of business in the Fidelity Capital Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap 1000m.

Brett Dodson-trained favourite In A Step was the first to go out the gates as jockey Ms Emily Atkinson nestled in to the middle of the pack.

Rounding the bend, In A Step had the inside line but Kiss My Swiss set up well next to her and timed the kick to peel away through the middle and snatch the win.

Jockey Ms Emily Atkinson rides Kiss My Swiss back to scale after winning the GRAFTON CUP DAY RACE 1 FIDELITY CAPITAL BENCHMARK 66 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1000 METRES)
Stablemates Up Trumpz and Lucy Rose were still on the road towards Grafton as they prepare for races later in the day., but Cleary said there would have been some excitement in the trailers.

“The rest of the team are still on the way. There would have been some cheers from them on the road,” Cleary said.

Performing best when second up, the four-year-old mare bucked the trend in her first run on the Northern Rivers to edge race favourites In A Step and Aceplay from the Dodson and Michael Costa stables.

The win was the galloper’s first for the year after two straight late in 2019 and Cleary will look to keep that form alive as he heads back home.

Up Trumpz looks a good chance in the Race 6 Class 6 Showcase Plate 1200m, while Lucy Rose sits at long odds in the Race 8 Sir James Kirby Handicap 1000m to finish off the day.

Grafton Daily Examiner

