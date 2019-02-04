Cleaver ton puts Services in driver's seat

ON TOP: South Services opener Dylan Cleaver notched his second century of the GDSC Premier League season against Tucabia Copmanhurst.

ON TOP: South Services opener Dylan Cleaver notched his second century of the GDSC Premier League season against Tucabia Copmanhurst. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Clarence River opener Dylan Cleaver has sent an ominous warning to Lower Clarence ahead of Sunday's Cotten Shield representative clash, notching a dominant century for club side South Services at the weekend.

Cleaver was unstoppable with the willow as he scored 145 to put Services in a commanding position at the end of day one of its GDSC Premier League clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.

Cleaver was instrumental in an 89-run third-wicket stand with Jacob Ellis (37) and then a 60-run partnership with Steve McLennan (1) as Services brought up a total of 9-275.

His total of 145 also equalled the young opener's best individual score which he notched in the second round of the season against Coutts Crossing.

But it was an effort he thought could have been better after he holed out off the bowling of Matt Pigg (3 for 59 off 9).

"I was pretty happy that I got runs again, but I feel like I left a few out there,” he said.

"I top-edged one and got caught on the boundary. I wasn't going for the glory shot, I actually didn't know what I was on, it was just where I like to hit it so I went for it.”

The century took Cleaver to the top of the GDSC Premier League run scorers this season with 550 runs at an average of 55.

"I felt like I needed to bat a long time because I haven't spent a lot of time in the middle in the past few innings,” he said.

"There was a 10-minute period, just after I went past 50, where I couldn't seem to hit the ball.

"I played and missed a few times, but I just put the head down and worked through it.

"There was a lot more runs out there, it was a 300-plus deck, but we just lost a clump of wickets at the end of the innings.”

Tucabia left-arm seamer Jack Anderson was the pick of the bowlers, finishing the day with 2-36 off 14 overs including four maidens.

South Services got 12 overs at the Tucabia openers to close out the day but could not find a breakthrough, with Jaye Yardy (5) and Matt Summers (7) not out overnight.

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V SOUTH SERVICES

At JJ Lawrence Turf

Toss: South Services

South Services 1st Innings

SL McLennan b BR Blanch 1

DW Cleaver c Anderson b MC Pigg 145

J Kelleher b Blackadder 4

L Harris c ? b MC Pigg 16

T Kroehnert b Anderson 7

BG Scott not out 4

LJ Sullivan c Anderson b MC Pigg 17

J Amos b LC Pigg 31

J Ellis b Anderson 37

J Peady b LC Pigg 6

Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 0, nb 1) 7

NINE wickets for 275

Overs: 61.5

FoW: 1-24(T Kroehnert) 2-113(J Ellis) 3-173(SL McLennan) 4-191(J Peady) 5-210(DW Cleaver) 6-230(LJ Sullivan) 7-239(L Harris) 8-275(J Amos)

Bowling: JR Anderson 14-4-36-2(1nb), LC Pigg 9.5-2-43-2, TJ Blackadder 10-1-20-1, R Blanch 8-0-53-1, MC Pigg 9-0-59-3, J Yardy 5-0-20-0, M Summers 3-0-23-0, T Bultitude 3-0-15-0

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

J Yardy not out 5

M Summers not out 7

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0) 1

ZERO wickets for 13

Overs: 12

Bowling: L Harris 3-2-1-0, J Amos 3-0-4-0, J Ellis 2-0-3-0, DW Cleaver 3-2-4-0, BG Scott 1-0-1-0