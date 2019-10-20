Menu
ON: Easts/Westlawn's Andrew Latham in the clash against South Services.
Cricket

Cleaver's carve Easts Westlawn apart in opener

Mitchell Keenan
by
20th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Easts and Westlawn set off on their GDSC Premier League journey yesterday but they ran into trouble against a scintillating South Services side at McKittrick Park.

Looking to set a solid total, Easts/Westlawn elected to bat after winning the toss but they were soon under the pump with Shannon Connor (2) and Patrick Vidler (12) being given marching orders by a fast starting Adrian Boyd (6-2-20).

Ben Hill (20) looked to restore the faith with a couple of early boundaries and Samuel John (43) was working well alongside him before Cleaver brothers Dylan (4-1-6) and Chris (5-6-10) put in a rocking performance to punish their opposition at the crease.

East Westlawn's next best as the batters fell was John Martin (6) with the new side being bowled out for 108 in just 29.3 overs.

Up to the task, Tim Kroehnert (9) looked set for a solid return before a brilliant ball from Shannon Connor gave Easts/Westlawn a glimmer of hope.

Dylan Cleaver (81 not out) had other ideas though, as he knocked his opposition around the park claiming 14 fours en route to a huge total to hand his side the win.

