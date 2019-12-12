CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET: Services saved by rain

Matt Pigg was as efficient as ever as he handed Services just two runs from three overs last night.

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET: South Services Night Cricket woes continued at McKittrick Park yesterday with a draw against a rampant Tucabia-Copmanhurst CV Pest Control.

Often carrying his side with bat in hand, Dylan Cleaver (2) was dismissed early after fellow opener Luke Sullivan (1) was sent marching after just three balls.

Jasper Peady (0) also fell victim to a lightning start from Craig Dehnert (4 for 7 off 3), who led the attack alongside Keaton Stutt (1 for 11 off 3) and Matt Pigg (2 for 2 off 3) as Services posted just 5/54 off 16 overs before rain ended play.

The two sides were sitting at opposite ends of the table with South Services yet to find a Twenty20 win, and Tuc-Cop are yet to lose after coming away with a draw.

Cleaver’s brother Chris Cleaver (21) was a beacon of hope for the struggling side but as their GDSC Premier League side blaze a trail at the top of the ladder, the T20 format has proved difficult to crack.

The encounter marks the last night cricket game of 2019 with Premier League joint-venture sides GDSC Easts and Westlawn set to face off in a big round 9 clash under lights on January 11.