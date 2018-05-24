Menu
Coles Yamba Implementations officer of Coles online Leonie Pohlmann and the in Charge of Click and Collect Simone Mazzitelli completing a click and collect order. Ebony Stansfield
News

Click and Collect at Yamba Coles

ebony stansfield
by
24th May 2018 12:00 AM

AFTER a long day of work, the last thing you feel like doing is going to the supermarket.

Now, from the comfort of your home, office or anywhere with an internet connection, you are able to click and later collect at Yamba Coles.

Yamba online shoppers can select from one of six collection times from 8am-8pm on a day that suits them and personal shoppers will collect their order ready for them to collect.

Yamba Coles store manager Shane Edie said Click and Collect was a convenient service for those with busy lives.

"This is helpful for busy families who are managing the daily juggle or those with long work days who simply want to pick up their groceries and get home for the evening as quickly as possible," he said.

He hopes that this new way of shopping will bring a streamlined shopping experience, making the weekly grocery shop a breeze.

Mr Edie said instead of having to park in the busy carpark, you can pick them up more conveniently from the side door.

With the collection spots located at the end of the service lane behind Coles.

Shoppers at Coles Grafton Shopping World, South Grafton and Grafton can also enjoy the convenience from their home or office.

By 2019, Coles hopes to offer all customers an option of collecting their online shopping at any one of its supermarkets and Coles Express sites.

This will provide customers convenience and allow them to shop anytime, anywhere.

Grafton Daily Examiner

