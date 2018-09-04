Climate change activists to rally through Tweed

PEOPLE POWER: Cimate change activists will rally in the Tweed next week as part of a worldwide event to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

ACTIVISTS will march in the Tweed next week as part of a worldwide event to raise awareness about the "catastrophic" effects of climate change.

Caldera Environment Centre member and Stop Adani Tweed spokesman Barry Firth said the rally was a landmark event for the Northern Rivers, which demands a "fast, fair and just transition to 100 per cent renewable energy and an immediate end to new fossil fuel projects".

The rally comes as part of the Rise for Climate campaign, which is a worldwide, annual day of action organised by international climate change entity 350.org.

"Everyone doing this feels strongly there's a reason to be dreadfully concerned, that reason is there's a huge catastrophe coming down the climate change path, we've been told about that by an uncountable number of highly respected scientists and people knowledgeable in the field," Mr Firth said.

"What we want more than anything is for the global processes of the Paris Climate Agreement to actually work and be properly supported by our government as well as all the others, that's our central concern.

"There's also the Adani mine, alot of us are engaged in the stop Adani campaign, it's like a line in the sand, we think it's totally inappropriate to build one of the worlds biggest coal mines at this time."

Mr Firth said the march would take place at the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads, where activists would display banners along the streets.

"This is the first time anything like this has been done in the Northern Rivers, it's a bit of a landmark event and we've put some of our own money into it so we want it to be a big success," Mr Firth said.

The Rise for Climate rally will take place on Saturday, September 8 from 11am to 3pm at the Anzac Memorial precinct, Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads.

