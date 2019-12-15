Climate council keen on Kean

THE CLIMATE Council have praised New South Wales Minister for Energy and Environment, Matt Kean after he “connected the dots” when it came to bushfire and climate change.

The group congratulated Mr Kean for his political leadership this week, as people across the state continue to suffer through unprecedented fire conditions and unbreathable air.

“Australia is just two weeks into summer and already the country has been burnt, singed and choked,” Climate Council head of research Dr Martin Rice said.

“We need more political leaders to connect the dots and stand-up to protect Australians and the natural environment that underpins our well-being.”

“Minister Kean has connected the dots and shown political courage when it is sorely needed and has publicly acknowledged that climate change is worsening bushfires and the need to urgently reduce our emissions.”

Earlier this week the NSW Government announced an emissions reduction target of 35% below 2005 levels by 2030.

“Minister Kean understands both the escalating climate risks and the huge opportunities associated with credible action on climate change,” said Dr Rice.

“NSW was once a world leader on climate change, with the world’s first mandatory emissions reduction scheme, and this week Minister Kean has taken steps to get them back in the game.”

“We have the solutions at our disposal. NSW has world-class renewable resources that local workers and businesses can benefit from, but only if we have the right policies in place.”