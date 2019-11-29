Climate protests held at NSW Liberal HQ

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires. People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun," Ms Broderick said in a statement on Friday.

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires. People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun," Ms Broderick said in a statement on Friday.

Hundreds of Sydney schoolchildren have convened outside the Liberal Party's NSW headquarters to protest against Australian climate policy.

The students are demanding the rejection of all new oil, coal and gas projects in the country and a fully renewable energy sector by 2030.

The protest at the inner-Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo is matched by student protests in all Australian capital cities and a number of regional centres.

Shiann Broderick, a Nymboida local who lost her home in recent bushfires across NSW, is set to address the sit-down protest.

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires. People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun," Ms Broderick said in a statement on Friday.