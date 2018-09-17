Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawnmower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawnmower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Politics

Qld climate scientist gets his power bill to under $2

by Jack Lawrie
17th Sep 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE scientist Simon Thompson has managed to bring his power bill down to almost zero thanks to clever energy usage.

Since moving into his home on Petersen St, Freshwater in 2015, Mr Thompson and his family have been steadily upgrading it with sustainable options.

Simon Thompson displays a power monitor at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Simon Thompson displays a power monitor at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

"It started with some big expenditures like installing solar and getting a white roof to reflect the sun, but it pays off in the long-term," he said.

Mr Thompson now only pays $1.90 a month on his power bill.

He was one of eight property owners to open his doors to the public for Sustainable House Day yesterday.

Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawn mower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawn mower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

"We're an average family with average power use and all the appliances we need - we haven't made any sacrifices to get to this point," he said.

"We reduce our energy usage by being clever with time of use, using large-scale solar appliance usage based on when the Sun's in the sky.

"I also have an electric mower and electric bike, which save on fuel and emissions in the long-term.

"I prefer not to think about just the money - having it gives me enjoyment knowing I'm doing what I can to reduce carbon emissions."

Related Items

climate science climate scientist editors picks electricity cost power bill solar power sustainable energy sustainable home

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Grand final bonanza

    premium_icon GALLERY: Grand final bonanza

    News Did you play in a grand final at the weekend? Find out if we snapped your photo.

    • 17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Everything you need to know about road works in the Valley

    Everything you need to know about road works in the Valley

    News Keep up to date with road works in the Clarence

    • 17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Mayoral election countdown begins

    Mayoral election countdown begins

    Council News Four things coming up at council

    • 17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Crunch time approaches for HSC students

    Crunch time approaches for HSC students

    News HSC exams just around the corner

    • 17th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners