Eels do deal to keep Gutherson

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: Clint Gutherson of the Eels runs with the ball during the round two NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The long-running saga is reportedly over, Clint Gutherson has signed a new deal which is set to see the Parramatta skipper stay at the Eels for three more years.

The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie confirmed that the club and player have reached an agreement after months of public negotiations.

Gutherson dismissed reports Wednesday that the Eels had placed a deadline on their skipper to commit to a three-year deal worth $650,000 a season by Friday, but admitted he was desperate himself to make a decision, one way or another. "I've got to make a decision.

"It's dragged on longer than I thought it would. I have to have that tough conversation with people around me," Gutherson said.

Parramatta's decision this week to retain coach Brad Arthur for a further two years may have swayed Gutherson into staying.

"With Brad staying now it's a positive sign for the club," said Gutherson, who revealed he would make his decision "this week or early next week. I'll try and knock it all off and move on from there.

"I'm still only 24 so I've got to see where I want to be leading into the future, that's all.

"It's big. That's part of what I've got to look at, I've got to look at everything, every little thing that might be over the next three to four years. It's a massive decision and I want to try and get it done."