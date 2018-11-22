Menu
BARGAIN: Neil Hill purchased a bath tub at the Warwick Pig and Calf Sale on November 21. He'll use it to keep his geese clean.
Offbeat

Clintonvale farmer has a novel use for his new bath tub

Michael Nolan
by
21st Nov 2018 3:02 PM

THEY say shoppers can pick up anything at the Warwick Pig and Calf sale, including the kitchen sink, but sometimes they must settle for a bathroom tub.

Neil Hill did just this when he picked up a tub for $8.

He'll use it to wash his geese.

"I'll bury it in the ground about half way and then put a ramp up to it and fill it with water so the geese swim in it," he said.

"They need the water to mate and produce babies."

The Clintonvale farmer has 12 geese and he reckons they are good eating.

"They're better than duck or turkey. It's a dark, gamey meat and it's fatty like duck. We're on a the keto diet, so we are allowed to eat fat and everything, it's a health thing with very low carbs, plenty of fat and protein," Mr Hill said.

Along with geese, Mr Hill has 15 varieties of poultry he breeds.

They include gold, silver and Colombian wyandottes, barred Plymouth rocks, Rhode Island red and Transylvanian naked neck chickens.

"They look strange, they have no feathers from the chest up," Mr Hill said.

Mr Hill also picked up a fruit and vegetable de-dehydrator.

"I only paid $5 and I was prepared to pay $80," he said.

farming geese poultry warwick pig and calf sale
Warwick Daily News

