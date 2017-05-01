25°
Clive and Ivy race to 60 years of marriage

Adam Hourigan
| 1st May 2017 12:00 PM
Clive and Ivy Dixon.
Clive and Ivy Dixon.

SIXTY years ago, people weren't sure that Clive and Ivy Dixon's differences were too great to work out: a girl from Wee Waa and a boy from Inverell, she from the bush and he from the racetrack.

But they proved them wrong, and the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage at their home in Grafton.

"It was a lovely day, with my sister and her husband coming for lunch, beautiful flowers, cards, and there was a lovely photo from the Queen," Mrs Dixon said.

"We weren't sure we'd make 60, with Clive's health, but we did."

Despite their different backgrounds, Clive and Ivy's love of horses and racing has been what's bound them for 60 years. That, and an undying love for each other that has seen them weather the disappointments and celebrate the triumphs.

It wasn't love at first sight on Ivy's part, although she thought Clive handsome when she first saw him on a racetrack. It was a couple of years later, in 1955, Clive asked could he escort her home from a local dance and, from then on, they were an item.

They were engaged on March 11, 1956, and married at the Church of St John and St Henry in East Moree on April 27, 1957, with a honeymoon in Southport. The bride spent much of her wedding eve in tears because her gown had not arrived until very late on April 26, 1957. When it did arrive, the gown was beautiful, with a bodice of guipure lace and a satin skirt with tulle overlay. The bride's bouquet was tuberose and ivy.

 

Clive and Ivy Dixon on their wedding day on April 27, 1957.
Clive and Ivy Dixon on their wedding day on April 27, 1957.

The first couple of years were spent in Inverell, but they soon returned to Moree, where Ivy's parents were able to help with two young daughters, Peta and Tracey, by 1959. A son, Robert, and a third daughter, Maryanne, followed, completing the family by 1964.

Ivy was a stay-at-home mother until the last of the kids went to school, when she went to work at Moree Public School, and Clive worked different jobs, until racehorse training could support the family full-time.

The Dixons lived in Moree until 1977, when they moved to Glen Innes, to further Clive's training business. Mrs Dixon said, "Those 20 years in Glen Innes were the happiest of our lives, with good horses and fewer responsibilities, with the kids grown and moved away."

A further 20 years saw them make their final move to Grafton, in 1997. Glen's weather proved too cold for the early mornings associated with training horses and Mr Dixon said that Grafton was somewhere they had friends with a great track with great racing.

The family is somewhat larger these days, with the addition of six grandchildren and, now, six great-grandchildren. There is nothing that pleases them both than to have any one of the extended family visit. It's always a time of great joy.

"We must have done something right; all the kids still come home to us. That makes us proud," said Mr Dixon.

There has never been a dull moment, and the times have been, more often than not, exciting and happy, with plenty of singing, dancing and good times, and of course, racing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  60th anniversary wedding anniversary

Clive and Ivy race to 60 years of marriage

Clive and Ivy Dixon.

A love of horse racing kept couple's bond strong

Clive and Ivy race to 60 years of marriage

AN UNDYING love for each other plus a mutual love of horse racing sees couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary.

