Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

More Stories

clive palmer crime editors picks federal election 2019 polling booths voting

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    premium_icon ELECTION: Win at all costs culture called out

    Politics Candidate unhappy with 'disgraceful' negativity on show throughout election campaign

    Early votes at record high as election day arrives

    premium_icon Early votes at record high as election day arrives

    Politics Volunteers outnumber voters as election landscape changed

    Troy back in town for 50th

    premium_icon Troy back in town for 50th

    People and Places Little get-together to mark Grafton's favourite son's milestone.

    Added incentive to fundraise for Grafton Gallery

    Added incentive to fundraise for Grafton Gallery

    News Art in the Paddock's new way to be support local artists