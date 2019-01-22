Clive Palmer fined over car crash

BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has been fined for causing a car crash by failing to give way to oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Mr Palmer did not front Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he was due to appear on a charge of failing to give way when making a right turn at an intersection.

The crash happened on Moggill Rd, Kenmore, in Brisbane's west on March 18, while Mr Palmer was driving his Mercedes.

A police prosecutor told the court she was unaware of whether anyone was injured in the smash.

While the charge is usually dealt with via a ticket, The Courier-Mail understands Mr Palmer asked for the matter to go to court but subsequently failed to show up.

Magistrate Suzette Coates fined Palmer $440 for the traffic offence and almost $100 in court costs.