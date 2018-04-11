Menu
Clive Palmer told ‘sell or restart’ refinery

by CLARE ARMSTRONG
11th Apr 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KATTER'S Australia Party representatives have called on Clive Palmer to restore or sell his North Queensland Nickel refinery amid growing fears the shutdown facility poses an environmental risk.

The plant has been in care and maintenance mode since Mr Palmer's management company collapsed with $300 million in debt in 2016.

Businessman Clive Palmer arrives at the Supreme Court in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Mr Palmer is representing himself as liquidators of Queensland Nickel attempt to freeze some of his assets. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said there were legitimate local concerns about the potential environmental impact of the unattended facility.

"There's been the recent rains, we're unsure exactly how the dams have held up ... mine sites and processing plants that are left unmanaged can actually get into disrepair pretty quickly," he said.

Mr Dametto said if Mr Palmer was not prepared to invest in the restoration of the plant or sell it, then he should "lose it".

"If you can't profit and you don't want to be here ... use it or lose it is our message," he said.

Mr Dametto said he wanted to see the refinery returned to its status as a major employer in the region.

