SIGNS featuring Clive Palmer, extolling 'Make Australia Great' have gone up in their hundreds around the country.
‘Palmer not making a political comeback, we promise’

by AAP, staff writers
16th May 2018 4:09 PM

CLIVE Palmer is not making a political comeback despite the former federal MP funding hundreds of billboards around Australia with the slogan 'Make Australia Great'.

The bright, yellow billboards, which feature a photo of Mr Palmer giving a thumbs up, aren't political but a call to Australians to improve the nation, a spokesman for Mr Palmer said.

One of the many Clive Palmer billboards rolled out across the country.
"It's not a political campaign and has nothing to do with politics. He's just very patriotic and loves his country," the spokesman said.

The spokesman's assurances that Mr Palmer was not planning a return to politics comes just months after Mr Palmer, himself, announced he would re-start his self-titled party, Palmer United Party.

In a statement released in February, Mr Palmer said it was time for Australia to "reset its agenda for economic growth".

"Since I left Parliament I have experienced the frustration and helplessness that all Australians experience with the major political parties," he said in a statement.

He did not say whether he would run as a candidate himself.

To register his party again with the Australian Electoral Commission, Mr Palmer would need to sign up 500 members or find an existing MP or Senator to join him.

