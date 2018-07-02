Palmer’s bizarre note in QN justice fight

Clive Palmer’s letter to Queensland Nickel liquidators also says the case is unlikely to be resolved before 2022. Picture: Alix Sweeney

CLIVE Palmer has sent an extraordinary letter to Queensland Nickel liquidators saying it's unlikely the mammoth legal battle over the refinery's collapse can be resolved before 2022 and he wants the case moved to Tasmania "in the interest of justice".

In the letter to the liquidators' solicitors - dated June 25 and tendered in the Supreme Court - Mr Palmer said he had sought advice about whether a recusal application to change judges should be brought.

"If his Honour recuses himself, the defendants will make an application to have the proceeding transferred to another jurisdiction, such as the Supreme Court of Tasmania," Mr Palmer wrote.

"Among other reasons, that is because it will not be possible for the defendants to obtain a fair trial ... in Queensland.

"That arises by virtue of … the significant and widespread publicity and media coverage of the proceedings, the subject matter of the proceedings (being a substantial Queensland enterprise, the external administration of which has widely affected residents of this state), and the politicised nature of the dispute and parties involved."

Mr Palmer and several of his companies are locked in a long-running legal dispute with liquidators, who are seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars owed to creditors following the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

The court had previously flagged a possible trial date for early next year. But in his letter, Mr Palmer said the timeline could blow out by another five years, once appeals and stay proceedings are finalised.

"A trial is unlikely to take place before 2022," he wrote.

In a response dated June 27, solicitors for the liquidators said they did not agree with the proposed transfer application.

They said they were prepared to have case management discussions regarding a hearing early next year.

"We also confirm that you are now seeking a hearing in 2022. That is obviously not acceptable to the plaintiffs," they wrote.