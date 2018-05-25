Menu
A court has ordered the freeze on some of Clive Palmer's personal assets and that of his companies.
Clive Palmer’s assets frozen

25th May 2018 3:46 PM

A QUEENSLAND court has ordered the freeze on some of Clive Palmer's personal assets and that of his companies.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice John Bond on Friday approved an application by Queensland Nickel liquidators to freeze more than $205 million of his personal assets, as well as other amounts belonging to his companies, until a final judgment in the case was handed down.

But Palmer's lawyers immediately requested a stay of the orders so they could appeal against the decision.

