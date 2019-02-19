Menu
FLYING HIGH: Plane spotters snapped Clive Palmer's Hawker Beechcraft 4000 Horizon Bizjet VP-CPP touching down in Bundaberg at the weekend.
FLYING HIGH: Plane spotters snapped Clive Palmer's Hawker Beechcraft 4000 Horizon Bizjet VP-CPP touching down in Bundaberg at the weekend.
Clive Palmer's plane spotted in Bundy

19th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
CLIVE Palmer's Cayman Islands-registered Hawker Beechcraft 4000 Horizon Bizjet VP-CPP touched down in Bundaberg at the weekend, but the United Australia Party leader didn't appear to make the trip to the Rum City.

According to Central Queensland Plane Spotting, the private aircraft visited Gladstone and Bundaberg airports on Saturday.

The VP-CPP flew down to Gladstone Airport from Townsville before it then continued to Bundaberg Airport.

It returned to Townsville from Bundy around sunset.

According to the plane enthusiast website, Mr Palmer took delivery of VP-CPP in the middle of January after the sleek bizjet arrived on the Gold Coast (where it is currently based) from the US.

Previously Mr Palmer utilised other corporate bizjets and a helicopter to fly around Australia and overseas, the Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign VP-CFP and Bombardier BD-700-1A10 Global Express M-ATAR were more recently used.

He has also flown around in a pair of McDonnell Douglas MD-82s registered VP-CBH and VP-CBI, plus Agusta A119 Koala helicopter VH-KOL, which were all registered to Mineralogy, the mining company owned by Mr Palmer.

Mr Palmer has ramped up campaigning in the lead up to the next federal election, however despite targeting Hinkler with billboards, texts and TV advertising, a candidate for the region is yet to be announced.

